Mangaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) The Malpe beach development committee in Udupi district has put up safety nets across an important stretch of the beach in view of the increasing number of cases of drowning of tourists there in the recent past.

Also Read | Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC Unveiled.

The nets are placed to prevent tourists from venturing into the sea in the dangerous spots.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Rain in Few Days to Bring Relief For Delhi.

The six-feet high nets have been installed up to one km stretch on the main area of the beach. Red flags have also been put up to caution tourists of the impending danger.

The committee sources said that those who cross the net and step into the water will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. A public address system is also in place to warn the tourists.

Yellow flags have been placed at some places indicating that these are safe places for the tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)