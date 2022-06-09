Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G62 5G smartphone in Brazil. The smartphone was recently spotted on multiple websites, including Wi-Fi Alliance, FCC database and NBTC certification. The smartphone is an affordable 5G phone that comes with the Snapdragon 4-Series chip. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G62 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, Moto G62 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include a dual-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a USB-C port and a dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. Motorola is yet to announce the price and availability of the Moto G62 5G.

