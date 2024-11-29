Sambhal (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Supreme Court's order on the Sambhal mosque survey case was welcomed by both parties to the case -- the Hindu litigants who claimed that a temple stood at the site and the masjid committe that opposed it.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, including a survey report it had sought on the matter.

It directed the proposed report of the advocate commissioner following the mosque survey be kept in a sealed cover, till the appellate court including the Allahabad High Court heard the appeal of the mosque committee.

Welcoming the order of the apex court, masjid committee's lawyer Shakeel Ahmed Warsi told PTI that the apex court order was a positive development.

Lawyer Shri Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu litigants, told PTI Bhasha that the court's order would be followed.

Whether it is the decision of the lower court, the high court or the order of the apex court, everyone should follow it, he said.

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered the Allahabad High Court to hear the petition of the Muslim side within three working days of its filing. It said, "We hope and trust that the lower court will not proceed further on this matter until the high court hears it and passes an order in this matter."

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court ordered a survey of the mosque, acting on claims made in a plea that a Harihar temple stood in its place.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others, including policemen, were injured in the violence. Police have denied firing at the protesters opposing the survey.

