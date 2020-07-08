New Delhi, July 8: Consumer Electronic major Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series.

The company said the 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV line-up is powered by Crystal Technology and has an inbuilt AI (artificial intelligence) capability of upscaling the content to 4K quality.

The new range covers multiple screen sizes ranging from 43 inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch and is priced between Rs 44,400 to Rs 2.37 lakh. The Unbox Magic 3.0 series has been designed targeting the mid-segment market. It has been priced at Rs 20,900 for 32-inch and Rs 41,900 for 43-inch, a company release said. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Confirmed for August 5; Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Expected to Be Launched.

"The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of over-the-top (OTT) platforms for an uninterrupted experience. We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment," Samsung India Senior VP Consumer Electronics Business Raju Pullan said.

The 2020 Smart TV range will offer consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms. The new models come with Samsung's one remote that sports dedicated keys for popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and ZEE5.

On June 30, it had introduced 2020 line up of its Ultra-Premium QLED 8K TV priced at Rs 4.99 lakh for 65-inch, Rs 9.99 lakh for 75-inch and Rs 14.29 lakhs for 82-inch and Rs 15.79 lakhs for 85-inch version.

