Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Agriculture value chain enabler Samunnati on Friday said it plans to increase its workforce by 20 per cent this year.

Currently, the company has a headcount of 611.

According to a statement, the company intends to bolster its workforce further by adding 20 per cent more talent in 2022, with close to 100 positions open across functions.

The Chennai-based company has a presence in more than 100 agri value chains spread over 22 states. PTI SM

