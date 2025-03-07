Ballia (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A statue of Sant Ravidas was damaged by miscreants in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday and added that a case has been registered against unknown persons in this matter.

According to police, the elbow and a finger of the right hand of the statue were damaged on Thursday night. When the villagers saw the damaged statue on Friday morning, they informed police about the incident.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Jha told PTI on Friday that a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 298 (intentional damage to a place of worship or sacred object) of the BNS.

According to ASP Jha, the damaged statue is being repaired and police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)