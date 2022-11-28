New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE.

In a regulatory filing, BSE said the appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through a letter on November 28 has approved the name of Ramamurthy as the MD & CEO of BSE, the filing said.

The approval comes more than four months after Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned as the MD & CEO of the exchange with effect from July 25.

