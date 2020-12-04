Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Siemens on Friday said it has launched technical education initiative IGnITE along with the German government in India.

IGnITE, which is planning to develop around 40,000 skilled workforces by 2024, aims at developing highly qualified technicians based on the German Dual Vocational Educational Training (DVET) model with a focus to make them industry- and future-ready, Siemens said in a statement.

The company launched the initiative along with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with the support of the Union skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

"The availability of trained and industry relevant technical talent is an imperative ingredient for India's growth story. This is where 'IGnITE' aims to bring in a systemic change in India's skilling environment," Siemens Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mathur said.

Mathur added that this program will support industry's urgent need for a workforce trained in the latest technologies relevant to support India's vision of being a global manufacturing leader.

Siemens in India has various ongoing initiatives in the area of skill development, focusing on creating industry ready workforce targeting trainees of the government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and students of government engineering colleges.

The initiatives include Siemens Technical Academy and Dual VET at government ITIs, Siemens scholarship programme and centres of excellence.

