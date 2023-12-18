Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) The silver jubilee reunion of officers of 103 Regular, 86 Technical and 07 UES course of December 1998 concluded at the Indian Military Academy on Monday with the participating alumni celebrating 25 years of service to the nation and thanking their alma mater for making them soldiers.

A total 475 gentlemen cadets of 103 Regular, 86 Technical and 07 UES course graduated from the Indian Military Academy in December 1998.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The two-day celebrations commenced on Sunday with the officers remembering and paying tribute to their fallen colleagues at the Indian Military Academy War Memorial.

Relatives of the officers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation were also invited on the occasion.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

It was followed by a windshield tour around the academy to remember the training days at their alma mater.

The officers came from all corners of the country and recalled the days spent at the academy.

Some of the officers have taken premature retirement and have become entrepreneurs while some others have joined the corporate world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)