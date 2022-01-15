Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) The Odisha government Saturday promoted six senior bureaucrats to the apex scale.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Steps Down As Test Skipper: BCCI Thanks Former Team India Captain for His Admirable Leadership.

While two 1990 batch IAS officers on central deputation were given proforma promotion, four 1991 batch IAS officers serving in the state were given in situ promotion, separate notifications issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department said.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo To Be Launched in India on January 20, 2022; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The officers who got the proforma promotion were Gudey Srinivas and Arti Ahuja.

Anu Garg, Madhu Sudan Padhi, Satyabrata Sahu and Vijaya Arora were given in situ promotion. They have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and will continue in their respective assignments, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)