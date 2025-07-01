New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Tuesday announced signing an agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to supply power from its 900-MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.

The company also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with UPPCL for supply of power from its upcoming 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project (HEP) and 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla-based SJVN said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Together, these projects will add 592 MW of green energy to the national grid. These HEP will generate 2140 MU of electricity annually.

Both projects are expected to be commissioned by December 2028.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

"SJVN has signed a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for supply of power from its 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project," the statement said, without sharing further details of the PPA.

The 900-MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project is being developed by SJVN in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal through its fully-owned subsidiary SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC).

On commissioning, the project will generate 900 MW of clean energy and is expected to play a vital role in meeting the nation's growing power demands. The project is expected to be commissioned by FY28.

In addition to this, SJVN also signed a PPA with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for supply of power from its 382-MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project.

Bhupender Gupta, CMD, SJVN (Additional Charge), said that these agreements mark significant step towards realizing SJVN's commitment to clean energy transition and strengthening power infrastructure for urban consumers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)