Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Kidvento.app, a Mysore-based skilling platform for children, said on Monday it has secured USD one million in pre-series A funding from strategic investors in the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Kidvento, which provides skilling curriculum for kids through live and recorded classes, said in a statement it would utilise this fund to strengthen the content, delivery and to gain more momentum.

Kidvento Education and Research Pvt Ltd was founded in May 2017 by Sumanth Prabhu and Nikhil Bhaskar. The duo had earlier co-founded VESTO, another ed-tech startup, from Mysuru.

Kidvento had been providing curriculum solutions through teaching-learning methodologies, learning aids, teacher training and assessment methodologies to over 100 schools and has also set up Tinkering Labs in over 250 schools so far, the statement added.

