New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Co-working firm Smartworks on Friday said it has started a new centre in Bengaluru covering 2.3 lakh square feet area with a seating capacity of 3,000 to cater to the rising demand of flexible working space from corporates.

This is the company's seventh centre in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X With 4,700mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 25,999.

The centre will become operational in May 2022 and has already been pre-booked to 40 per cent, Smartworks said in a statement.

Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, said, "Our expansion in the region reflects enterprise clients' trust and support and the region's burgeoning market potential."

Also Read | MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared at mpbse.nic.in; Check Details Here.

"This is our seventh centre in the city, and we will soon be crossing a 2 million square feet footprint in Bengaluru, given the incredibly high demand for fully managed and flex office solutions," Sarda added.

Smartworks, currently has a portfolio of about 7 million square feet with a presence in 10 cities and 37 centres. It was founded in April 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)