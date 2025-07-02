New Delhi, July 2 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted House Standing Committees related to different departments of the Delhi government, including health, education, transport, and finance.

BJP MLAs head all these committees, while AAP legislators have also been included as members.

The standing committees perform various functions such as examining and recommending reforms aligned with the policies approved by the House, reviewing Demands for Grants of the respective departments without proposing cut motions, and scrutinising Bills referred to them by the House or the Speaker.

Additionally, the committees are tasked with reviewing annual reports and policy documents of the departments concerned and undertaking inquiries into matters of public importance.

The standing committee on finance and transport will be headed by the BJP MLA from Model Town, Ashok Goel. Its members include Ajay Mahawar, Karnail Singh, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Pawan Sharma, Pradyumn Rajput, all BJP MLAs, and AAP legislators Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Jarnail Singh, Ravi Kant and Virendra Singh Kadian.

BJP MLA from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot, will be chairman of the committee on administrative matters, including vigilance, general administration department, law, and IT departments. It will include AAP legislator and former chief minister Atishi as one of the nine members.

The Standing Committee on Education, headed by BJP MLA Umang Bajaj, will have nine members, including five MLAs from his party and three from AAP.

BJP MLA from Najafgarh, Neeam Pahalwan, will be chairperson of the standing committee on welfare covering social welfare, labour, food and supplies, employment and home departments.

Its members will be Deepak Chaudhary, Harish Khurana, Ravinder Negi, Sandeep Sehrawat, Satish Upadhyay, all BJP MLAs, and Ajay Dutt, Amanatullah Khan and Ram Singh Netaji, all AAP legislators.

The standing committee on health will be headed by BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The standing committee on development covering rural and urban development, agriculture, revenue, land and building departments will be headed by BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan.

The public utilities and civic amenities committee covering PWD, Power, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control departments will be headed by BJP MLA Sandeep Sehrawat.

Its members will be BJP MLAs Gajendra Singh Yadav, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Pawan Sharma, Pradyumn Singh Rajput and Sanjay Goyal. AAP MLAs Anil Jha, Pravesh Ratn, and Punardeep Singh Sawhney will also be members of the committee.

According to the provisions laid down under Rule 244A, each standing committee comprises a maximum of nine members nominated by the Speaker of the Assembly, said a bulletin issued by the legislative body.

