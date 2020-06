New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Tata Starbucks on Monday said the company will resume dine-in services in seven cities across India, with elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols.

Stores will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity to allow for social distancing between customers and employees, said Tata Starbucks in a statement.

The selected Starbucks stores are in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

"As we navigate through the crisis, we are transforming the in-store Starbucks Experience to new public health guidelines and evolving customer behaviours and expectations," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

Tata Starbucks has also introduced new safety and hygiene measures inside stores, which includes mandatory temperature checks and facial coverings for customers, employee-partners and delivery personnel besides elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols.

It will have a designated waiting areas and social distancing markers for the takeaway customer. Tables and seating are marked to help customers maintain social distancing.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (formerly know as Tata Global Beverages) and Starbucks Corporation and operates 186 Starbucks stores in 11 cities across India.

