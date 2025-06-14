Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) In a crackdown on tax evasion, Jammu and Kashmir State Taxes Department on Saturday conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations across Jammu division.

The department targeted malpractices like invoice trading without supply, fake e-way bills with no toll record movement, fake e-way bills reflecting movement outside J&K and availing fake input tax credit, an official spokesperson said.

He said 13 enforcement teams were deployed across Jammu region to verify business records, scrutinise bill books, assess physical stock positions and detect any discrepancies in compliance with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

During the on-site verifications, document scrutiny, and cross-referencing with toll and transaction records to detect discrepancies were held, he added.

Commissioner, State Taxes J&K, P K Bhat said the inspection drive is a proactive step to protect public revenue and ensure fair practices among taxpayers.

“We are committed to taking stringent action against those found violating tax laws while supporting honest businesses,” he said.

The State Taxes Department urges all taxpayers to maintain accurate records and comply with GST norms to avoid penalties and legal action. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to report any suspected tax evasion through the department's official channels, Bhat said.

