New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Steel products maker Goodluck India Ltd on Saturday posted a 72 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.75 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 18.40 crore during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company's income also rose 24 per cent to Rs 878.27 crore from Rs 705.95 crore year on year.

Goodluck India manufactures a wide range of engineered steel structures, precision/ auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, CR (cold rolled) products and GI (galvanised iron) pipes.

These products are used by automobile manufacturers, infrastructure companies, and industries like engineering, oil and gas, among others.

