Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday urged the state police and transport commissioner to strictly implement the rule for suspension of driving licence of offenders driving two-wheelers without helmets.

Transport Department secretary M S Padhi in a letter to the DGP and the transport commissioner requested them to take steps for suspending the driving licence (DL) of helmetless bikers in the state.

Also Read | Gionee M12 with Quad Rear Cameras & 5,100mAh Battery Launched, Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

They were also asked to submit a district-wise report on the suspension of DL for violation of Helmet Law during 2019 and from January to October, 2020 within seven days, for appraisal by a Supreme Court Committee.

As per Section 194 D of the MV Act, whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 of the Act shall be punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000 and he shall be disqualified for holding licence for a period of three months, the letter mentioned. In 2019, two-wheelers were involved in 4,688 road accidents of the total 11,064 road accidents in Odisha, Padhi said. While 5,333 total accident deaths were reported in the state in 2019, 2,398 of them were on two-wheelers. Of the 2,398, 2,156 were not wearing helmets at the time of accident, he said in the letter.

Also Read | NSE Imposes Rs 1.88 Lakh Penalty on NDTV for Delay in Appointing Board Director.

"Wearing a helmet could have saved many lives," Padhi mentioned in the letter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)