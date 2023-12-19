Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) A subsidised helicopter service to facilitate travel during the winter months to the mountainous Doda district took off from Jammu on Tuesday , officials said.

The inaugural ceremony in Doda was attended by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

"To facilitate travel in winter, the subsidised helicopter service from Doda to Jammu has taken off," Singh said.

Three people from Doda were among the first passengers to fly to Jammu on the inaugural service.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The government-subsidised service is priced at Rs 2,500 per person, making it an affordable and accessible means of transport, Singh added.

Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Ashfaq Khanji will oversee the operations as the designated nodal officer. Mumbai-based Global Vectra Private Limited has been chosen to manage the service.

Singh emphasised the service's significance, especially for people requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel.

"The aerial option aims to be an efficient alternative to the lengthy 180-kilometre road journey," he said.

This move not only improves connectivity but also opens up opportunities for tourism, particularly during the winters, when certain regions face challenges of accessibility, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)