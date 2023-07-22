Mangaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) In a case of suspected moral policing, a boy student of a private medical college here was assaulted by a gang of youths after following him on motorcycles.

A complaint filed at the Urwa police station here said the gang followed two boys and four girls of the college who had been to Panambur beach together on Friday evening. The boys accompanying the girls were from different communities.

The students are pursuing a hospital management course at the college.

After they left the beach, a gang of vigilantes followed the boys on motorcycles and allegedly assaulted Mohammed Hafeez (20) near Bejai in the city, police sources said.

Hafeez, who was injured, filed a complaint with the police. Further investigation is on, sources said.

