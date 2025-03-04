Mahrajganj (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Three girl students on way to appear in board exams were killed while 12 others injured after an SUV suffered a tyre burst on the Dhani-Fharenda highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Chadni Patel (15), Gaytri Gaur (17) and Priti (16), all residents of Samardeera, Bishunpur and Karmaha in Mahrajganj.

The accident took place when the students of Mahesh Ram Ashok Kumar Girls Inter College, Dhani, were going to appear in the board examination, police said.

Among the injured, six students were stated to be critical while several others sustained minor injuries.

All the injured students were rescued and rushed to the Dhani Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Outpost in-charge, Dhani, Navneet Nagar said the condition of the driver is also critical.

Apart from the driver, 14 girls were travelling in the SUV.

