New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Tuesday said it has bagged a 204.75 MW wind energy order from Jindal Renewables.

The new order was bagged from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity, a company statement said.

The order will be executed in the Karur region of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This partnership is Suzlon's largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy.

"Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we're now expanding the Low CO2 Steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said

Currently, C&I customers account for 59 per cent of Suzlon's total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in the company's history.

The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.

"This third order with Suzlon is a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable practices and our vision to become the largest de-carbonisation solution provider," Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)