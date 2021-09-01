New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 73,463 units in August 2021.

The company had sold 57,909 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales in August were at 61,809 units while exports stood at 11,654 units, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said, "With the unlock phase, the two-wheeler industry is now marching towards normalcy while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures. As a result, the customer sentiments are improving day by day which is positive news for the industry."

