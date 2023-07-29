Itanagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Saturday called upon the media fraternity of the state to take up the challenges for disseminating information to the people.

Addressing the 11th foundation day of the Arunachal Electronics and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) here, the minister while lauding the media for its contribution to the state's development, termed it as a bridge between the government and the people.

"Media should work with a positive outlook and should highlight the developmental initiatives being carried by Chief Minister Pema Khandu with the 'Team Arunachal' spirit. Media should also avoid highlighting false information which will act as a speed breaker in the state's development," the minister said.

Stating that the northeastern state with diverse culture and many communities has a lot of challenges, Natung said that the government is working for the overall development of the state and its people.

He called upon the people of the state to join hands with the government in its developmental initiatives.

Natung assured to host the next foundation day of AEDMA in East Kameng, his home district, so that people especially, the panchayat members could be a part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, advisor to IPR minister Laisam Simai said while recognizing the vital role of media in a society, said that there is no substitute for media for disseminating information to the people.

Terming media as a 'high risk' group in the society, Simai urged upon the scribes to stick to media ethics while filing stories saying that even a small mistake could create uproar in the society.

