New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamilnadu Coke & Power Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with SLR Metaliks to supply low ash metallurgical coke.

It has also signed a similar pact with speciality steel maker Mukand Ltd, Tamilnadu Coke & Power Ltd (TNCPL) said in a statement.

As part of initial agreements, TNCPL said it has secured Rs 23 crore worth of orders from the two entities.

"The orders are a testament to customers' trust in the company's capabilities...we are determined to expand our LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country," TNCPL Chairman and Managing Director Ayaan Ahuja said.

Low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke is used as a fuel by the iron and steel industry.

TNCPL operates a LAM coke oven plant at Thandalacherry in Tamil Nadu with a total capacity of 1,20,000 tonnes per annum. It supplies the input to its customer base in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

