New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has commenced sales of its commercial vehicles in Thailand.

The company said it has introduced a line-up of trucks, including Super Ace, Ultra T.9, Ultra T.14 and the flagship Prima 5038.S, with a gamut of value-added services, in the country.

In April this year, Tata Motors announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape plc as its distributor for commercial vehicles in Thailand.

Inchcape plc will also establish an extensive network of 13 customer touchpoints -- including sales, service and spare parts -- strategically located to provide seamless assistance to its customers.

"Jointly with Inchcape, we are confident of delivering complete peace of mind to our customers with our strategically located sales and service touchpoints in Thailand," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Head (International Business) Anurag Mehrotra noted.

At the outset, Inchcape will offer the Super Ace, Ultra T.9, Ultra T.14 and the flagship Prima 5038.S to address the varied requirements in the country, the automaker stated.

