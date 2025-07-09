Latest News | Tata Technologies Partners Emerson for Integrated Testing, Validation Solutions

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has partnered with Emerson for integrated testing and validation solutions for global OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicle sectors.

The partnership with Emerson, an industrial technology leader of advanced automation solutions, aims to empower manufacturers to tackle the complexities of next-generation mobility, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

It will combine Tata Technologies' expertise in engineering and mobility platform development, among others with Emerson's industry-leading, software-connected test and measurement solutions, it added.

The partnership will seek to innovate intelligent, automated testing and validation solutions that address the growing complexity of connected, autonomous, and software-defined mobility platforms, Tata Technologies President and Head of Automotive Sales Nachiket Paranjpe said.

"This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between Emerson's test and measurement innovation and Tata Technologies' engineering scale," said Country Head and Director for Emerson's Test and Measurement business in India Shitendra Bhattacharya.

Pilot programs are underway in India, Europe, and North America, with both companies planning further customer collaborations and joint solution developments to help customers deliver competitive products for the software-defined world, the statement said.

