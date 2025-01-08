Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) The total number of prison admissions in Telangana saw an increase in 2024, with a notable rise in the admission of individuals booked under NDPS Act cases.

Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra, stated that 41,138 individuals were admitted in 2024, compared to 31,428 in 2023.

The total number of male admissions rose to 38,239 this year, compared to 29,059 last year. Similarly, female admissions increased to 2,875 from 2,332. However, there was a decline in transgender admissions, which dropped from 37 last year to 24 this year, the DG said, at the annual press meet, here.

"The most significant increase in jail admissions has been under the NDPS Act, likely due to the Telangana government's ongoing drive against drug abuse. The number of drug addicts in jail is also higher compared to last year," Mishra said.

As many as 6,311 persons booked under the NDPS Act were admitted to jails in 2024, compared to 3,688 in 2023.

The DG added that a total of 2,650 prisoners underwent skill development training this year, while 12,650 prisoners were made literate.

Through the Dr B R Ambedkar Open University and Indira Gandhi National Open University study centers at Cherlapalli Prison, 750 inmates earned graduation degrees, and 225 inmates obtained post-graduation degrees, she said.

The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department, in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, is working on drafting the "Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2024" to replace the outdated Prisons Act of 1894, Mishra added.

The good record in 2024 is that there were no prisoner escapes and no suicides in Telangana prisons, she said. The DG stated that the Telangana Prisons department is planning to set up four de-addiction centers in Hyderabad, Cherlapalli, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad as soon as possible.

She further mentioned that the Telangana Prisons Department is developing a jail museum to preserve and showcase the history and evolution of the state's prison system.

Reacting to a query about actor Allu Arjun, who was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison on December 13 after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2', and was not released despite the High Court's order, the official clarified that the action was following jail rules and the jail manual.

"...There is no fault. This has been done as per jail rules. Nobody is above the law, and nobody is below the law. Whatever we have done is as per rules and as per our manual," she stated.

Allu Arjun was released from jail on December 14 after the High Court granted him bail.

