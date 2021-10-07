Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Thane district over the next five days, the administration warned on Thursday.

CEO of the District Disaster Management Cell Sudam Pardeshi said people should avoid stepping out during rain, and fishermen should not venture into the sea during this period.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in coastal areas should remain alert, he added.

