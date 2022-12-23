Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 23 (PTI) Three minor children Friday drowned when they slipped into a pond at a village in Kendrapara district.

The local people later fished out the bodies, a police officer said.

The incident happened at Bagapatia village when the boys, in the age group of 10-11, were taking a bath in the pond when they accidentally slipped into the water body at around 1 pm.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

