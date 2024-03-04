Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Three labourers died after they were buried under sand at a construction site here on Monday, police said.

The labourers were identified as Ramjanm Singh (35) and Prem Singh (30), both residents of Jharkhand, and Irshad Alam (23), a resident of Bihar, they said.

Station House Officer, Ramnagaria, Arun Kumar said the three labourers died when a mound of sand fell on them at a construction site in the Jagatpura area.

While Ramjanm Singh died on the spot, the other two died during treatment at a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and their family members have been informed, the SHO said.

