Nashik, May 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,76,098 with the addition of three cases on Thursday, health officials said.

Also Read | Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells Supriya Sule ‘Go Home and Cook’ Instead of Being in Politics.

The virus did not claim any life during the day and the death toll in the district continued to be at 8,899, they said.

Also Read | BMW i4 Electric Sedan Launched in India at Rs 69.90 Lakh.

So far, 4,67,190 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom three recovered during the day.

At present, nine patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)