Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday released two books -- one on the Vedas and the upanishads, and the other on yoga by Heartfulness which offers meditative practices and lifestyle changes.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for Fireman Constable and Assistant Sub Inspector Posts on cisfrectt.in; Check Details Here.

'Tales from The Vedas and Upanishads' has a collection of 25 stories meant for children while 'The Authentic Yoga' is philosophical and is written in simple language, a press release here said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)