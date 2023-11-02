Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed at a high-level meeting here on Wednesday in the wake of the recent militant attacks in Kashmir.

The meeting of the Unified Headquarters discussed the security-related aspects in the Union Territory, the officials said.

Senior officers of the police, Army, CAPFs and civil administration attended the meeting.

The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the recent spate of attacks in the valley in which a police personnel and a non-local labourer were killed, while another policeman was critically injured.

The meeting discussed measures to stop the killings of civilians and police personnel in the valley, the officials said.

The meeting was informed that efforts by different security agencies were underway to track down and neutralise the militants involved in the recent attacks.

They said the situation on the borders was also discussed.

The officials said the senior officers took stock of the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security in the Union Territory.

The meeting resolved to dismantle the militancy support structure and network aiding them.

