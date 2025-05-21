Ballia (UP), May 21 (PTI) A prominent medicine trader and key leader of the local traders' association was seriously injured after he was shot by two unidentified armed persons in Ballia's Kasim Bazar locality, a police official said.

The incident took place when Arun Kumar Gupta, 64, was out on a morning walk, and the attackers, riding a motorcycle, opened fire at him and fled the scene, the official said.

The injured trader was initially taken to the trauma centre at the district hospital and later referred to a medical facility in Varanasi for advanced treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

An FIR has been lodged against two unidentified persons, and multiple police teams have been formed to nab the attackers, the official informed.

