Tirupati, Jul 8 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is poised to utilise futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quick Response (QR) codes and facial recognition to enhance pilgrim services to devotees.

TTD executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao on Tuesday emphasised the need to utilise technology for ensuring that devotees get timely darshan of the presiding deity Sri Venkateshwara Swamy laying special focus on AI.

"He (Rao) asked IT experts to find out the ways for implementing AI in speeding up darshan keeping in view the larger interest of the devotees," said TTD in an official press release.

He held a virtual meeting today with TCS representatives who also included AI experts on enhancing darshan systems for different queues like Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan, and Divya Darshan.

The EO directed the officials to adopt QR codes and facial recognition for faster verification of pilgrims, replacing manual checks and also highlighted the need to educate devotees to report at their allocated time slots to avoid delays and improve crowd management.

According to the TTD press release, TCS representatives shared a Powerpoint presentation analysing time taken by pilgrims from queue entry to darshan exit across various stages.

Following this, the EO directed regular reviews and strategic planning to strengthen darshan operations through improved use of digital systems and coordination.

