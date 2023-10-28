Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men allegedly carrying four bulls in their tempos were arrested on Wednesday night, while police registered another FIR in the same case against alleged unidentified cow vigilantes trying to extort money from their family, police said.

The alleged cattle smugglers were caught on Wednesday night, and the FIR on the matter was registered on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

The wife of one of the two men arrested on cattle smuggling charges claimed that unidentified persons had demanded Rs 62,000 to release the two men – her husband and her nephew.

The drivers of the tempo allegedly carrying four bulls were identified as Pravesh Kumar and Rahul Kumar.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

Two separate FIRs were registered at Bilaspur police station, said Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar.

The complainant in the cattle smuggling matter, Abhishek Gaur -- a resident of Gurugram's Anand Garden -- said that he received information that animals were being transported in two tempos. The tempos were stopped at Pachgaon Chowk near KMP toll plaza, he said.

After getting information about two tempos carrying animals had been seized, police said they reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Kumar's wife Archana, in her complaint said he had left with Rahul Kumar around 3 pm on Wednesday. Around 11 pm, Archana said she received a call from her husband's number but someone else spoke from the other side.

According to the complaint, the caller allegedly said that if she wanted to release her husband and nephew, she would have to pay Rs 31,000 for each of them at Pachgaon Chowk where they have been caught with a tempo full of cows.

“I boarded a cab with my sister-in-law Satto and reached KMP Pachgaon Chowk late at night. My husband Pravesh and nephew Rahul were sitting in an Ecco car and two people were standing outside there,” Archana said in the complaint.

Archana said that when she told them that she only had Rs 5,000, they drove her away from there. “Later, I got to know that my husband and nephew were arrested. Then I moved the police,” Archna said in her complaint.

“Two separate FIRs have been registered. Further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” DCP Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)