Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly targeting senior citizens at ATM centres in Navi Mumbai and fraudulently withdrawing money from their accounts under the pretext of offering help, police said on Tuesday.

These incidents were reported from various nodes of Navi Mumbai and Thane district.

The accused, identified as Sayyen Kamluddin Khan (34) and Mohammad Shaban Ilias Khan (44) were nabbed by officials of crime unit II of Panvel on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai Police stated in an official release.

Police had received a complaint from a senior citizen that he was cheated of Rs 1 lakh at an ATM kiosk in Kamothe area.

"Police scrutinised CCTV footage and monitored suspicious activities at ATM kiosks. The breakthrough came when they identified the vehicle of the suspects and subsequently apprehended them," as per the release.

Police recovered Rs 80,000 and a car from the duo during the investigation.

"They used to target senior citizens at ATM kiosks under the pretext of helping them in the withdrawal of money. They would replace original debit cards and use them for withdrawing money," as per the release.

Police in Kamothe are conducting further investigation.

