New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Two individuals on Monday offloaded shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd worth Rs 105 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with BSE, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar sold a total of 43,79,793 shares of Poonawalla Fincorp.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Opposition’s Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Here is Everything You Need to Know About Him.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 240 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 105.11 crore.

Chamria served as the vice-chairman and managing director of Magma Fincorp (now known as Poonawalla Fincorp), while Mayank Poddar served as the chairman emeritus.

Also Read | BIS Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Young Professional Posts on bis.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Meanwhile, Celica Ventures and Microfirm Capital Pvt Ltd bought the shares at the same price.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 240.45 on BSE.

As of March 2022, Chamria and Poddar owned a 2.33 per cent stake each in the company, as per data available with the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)