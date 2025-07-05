Saharanpur (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old man his 10-month-old nephew died here while the child's mother was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck, police said on Saturday.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident on Friday, but was later arrested by the police.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Shahzad (40), a resident of village Sahabpura under Fatehpur police station, was taking his sister-in-law Zebunisha and 10-month-old nephew Ahmed on a motorcycle for a doctor's appointment when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sansarpur village.

The head-on collision was so strong that Shahzad and his nephew Ahmed were thrown off the motorcycle and crushed under the truck and died on the spot, he said.

Zebunisha sustained serious injuries in the accident, he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

