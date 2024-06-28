Alappuzha (Kerala), Jun 28 (PTI) Two labourers, who were in their fifties, died when the concrete roof they were constructing collapsed on them near Mavelikara in this coastal Kerala district on Friday.

An officer of Mavelikara fire force, which pulled out the workers from the concrete, said that both labourers died at the spot.

The deceased were identified as Kochumon (55) and Suresh (52), the officer said.

"They were carrying out concreting of the roof of a house where renovation was going on. Believing that the concrete had set, they were removing the wooden supports from underneath it when the whole thing collapsed on top of them.

"There were three other workers at the site, but none of them were injured," he said, adding that the incident occurred around 2.30 pm.

The house-owners live in London and had given a contract to renovate their home before they returned to Kerala, the officer said.

Police, meanwhile, said that a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been lodged and further steps would be taken after the inquest is carried out on Saturday.

Section 174 of the CrPC provides for police to inquire into a death and make a report regarding the cause of the same.

