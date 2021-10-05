Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Two ultras belonging to the Issac Muivah and Khaplang factions of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) have surrendered in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior official said.

The rebels surrendered before the Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize in presence of police personnel and officials of Assam Rifles on Monday.

The NSCN-IM cadre was identified as Janpu Nokbi (34) of Bera village in Tirap district, Mize said.

The NSCN(K) cadre who surrendered was identified as Khunliam Sumpa (38), a self-styled second lieutenant of the outfit, and a resident of Kheti village.

Sumpa had joined the NSCN-K in June 2004.

The two persons would be liable for legal action if they are found to be involved in illegal or anti-national activities, Mize added.

