Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate in Bikaner Central Jail of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Sajid Hussain of Hanumangarh, an accused awaiting trial in an assault case, was allegedly fatally attacked with a brick by Budharam late on Tuesday, they said.

Budharam is serving a sentence in a murder case.

The attack occurred in the jail's barracks. The authorities swiftly took Budharam into custody, the police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

