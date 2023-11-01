Kargil/Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) The Army helped avert a major incident on Wednesday as it defused an unexploded artillery shell in Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said.

Responding to a request from the Drass civil administration, a team of the 'Forever in Operations' division rushed to the Chaspang Mohallah of Throngous village and recovered an unexploded artillery shell, they said.

The team immediately disposed of the shell to ensure the safety of life and property, the officials added.

