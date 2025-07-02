Deoria (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Body of an unidentified woman was found on a railway track here, police said on Wednesday.

The body was discovered on Tuesday night near the Padari Mall railway crossing on the Gorakhpur–Bhatni rail section. The woman is suspected to have died after being hit by a train.

Bariyarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said the woman was believed to be around 40 years old.

The body was sent to the Deoria mortuary, police said, adding efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

