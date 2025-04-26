Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the renovated Jute House at India Exchange Place here on Saturday, officials said.

The programme started with a one-minute silence to pay homage to the victims of the Pahalgam tragedy.

Key issues concerning the jute industry were raised during the function, including declining crop, unregulated imports of raw jute from Bangladesh, and the absence of a standardised grading system for the fibre.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh assured that "the Centre is committed to resolving the challenges faced by the sector," a statement said.

