Sikar, Jul 4 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants uprooted an ATM containing around Rs 18 lakh and fled after assaulting the security guard here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 2.19 am on Chomu Road in the Ajeetgarh police station area, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar, around six masked assailants overpowered the security guard deployed at the ATM kiosk located near Narolia Bhawan shops. The guard was gagged, and his hands and feet were tied.

When he resisted, the accused thrashed him with iron rods, the officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The miscreants then cut the power supply and CCTV camera wires, destroyed the cameras, and uprooted the ATM. Before fleeing, they also took away the guard's mobile phone, Kumar said.

Despite his injuries, the guard managed to alert nearby residents and the police.

Senior police officials and bank representatives inspected the crime scene on Friday morning.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)