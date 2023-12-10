Azamgarh, December 10: Three persons were killed and as many injured after being hit by a car in the Bardah area here, the police said on Sunday.

Ankit Rai was coming from Jaunpur in his car on Saturday night when the incident took place, they added.

Rai lost control of his car near the Bardah Chowk and overturned, hitting some people standing on the roadside, the police said. Dharmendra Saroj, Manish Saroj (26) and Dabbu (40) died on the spot after being hit by the uncontrolled car, they added. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Three persons Arvind, Priyanshu and Manish Gautam got injured. Gautam's condition is said to be critical, the police said. All the injured have been sent to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

