Mathura, Mar 24 (PTI) Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area, officials on Sunday said.

Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21, they said.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The programme was organised by a real estate group, they said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 and 294 in Vrindavan Police Station, said Arvind Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city).

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)