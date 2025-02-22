Deoria (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl from his neighbourhood here in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria when she came over to his house for an errand, police said on Saturday.

Hearing the girl's screams, her mother rushed in where the man threatened her and fled, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said about the incident that happened occurred on Friday. He was later arrested.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The girl's mother gave a complaint to the police, and a case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sent the victim to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical examination.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

Police said the crime scene was inspected and the forensic team was called to collect all necessary evidence. Further legal action is being taken, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)